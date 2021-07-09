Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

