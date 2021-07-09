Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

MLFNF stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

