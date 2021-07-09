Contrasting RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and RPT Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 8.57 $72.19 million $1.65 18.32 RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.28 -$10.23 million $0.78 15.97

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Healthcare Realty Trust and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 3 3 1 2.71 RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $32.43, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%. RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.33%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RPT Realty pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 18.19% 4.73% 2.43% RPT Realty 3.36% 0.89% 0.32%

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats RPT Realty on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

