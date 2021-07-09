ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.34

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.