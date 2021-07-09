Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.29

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.29 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 7483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of -259.00 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 998,593 shares of company stock worth $84,066,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,465,000 after buying an additional 132,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

