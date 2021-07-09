SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Up to $141.71

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.71, but opened at $147.53. SAP shares last traded at $147.43, with a volume of 10,154 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
