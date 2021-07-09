SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Up to $141.71

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.71, but opened at $147.53. SAP shares last traded at $147.43, with a volume of 10,154 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

