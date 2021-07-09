360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $34.28

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.28, but opened at $35.34. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 10,735 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

