UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.43.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

