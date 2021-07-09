RM (LON:RM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of RM (LON:RM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the stock.

Shares of RM opened at GBX 243 ($3.17) on Tuesday. RM has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The firm has a market cap of £203.82 million and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

