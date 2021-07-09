PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) PT Raised to $13.00

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PFSW has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

PFSW stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $248.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.80 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

In other PFSweb news, CAO Stephanie Delacruz sold 7,546 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $75,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSW. North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PFSweb by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

