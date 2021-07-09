Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for its audio and haptic solutions. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a boon. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside for the company. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Moreover, a debt-free balance sheet is a major upside. Nonetheless, its near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong semiconductor demand due to supply constraint. Moreover, competition from semiconductor stalwarts, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

CRUS stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

