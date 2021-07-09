Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €25.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

