Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Brokerages forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report $4.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

Several research firms have commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,398 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 168,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.