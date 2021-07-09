Zacks Investment Research Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.02. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

