Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.88. Alstom has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

