SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $72.00. The stock had previously closed at $47.55, but opened at $51.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global shares last traded at $53.20, with a volume of 12,164 shares trading hands.

SGH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,124.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

