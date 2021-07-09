Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Raised to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.53% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MMX. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

TSE:MMX opened at C$6.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.92. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.47 and a 52 week high of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of C$920.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

