The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €98.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.00 ($91.76).

BNR stock opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.95.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

