The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €98.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.00 ($91.76).

BNR stock opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €76.95.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

