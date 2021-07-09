Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $257.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.19. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.55%. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,453.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,402.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,615 shares of company stock worth $73,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

