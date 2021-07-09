OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVJF opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

