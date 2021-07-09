Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.00 ($91.76).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €76.95.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.