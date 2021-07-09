Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of BNR opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €76.95.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

