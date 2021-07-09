Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ABB Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $35.17 on Thursday. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

