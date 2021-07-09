Financial Analysis: MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) vs. IMV (NASDAQ:IMV)

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) and IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MusclePharm and IMV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A IMV 0 3 2 0 2.40

IMV has a consensus price target of $8.45, suggesting a potential upside of 304.31%. Given IMV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMV is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Profitability

This table compares MusclePharm and IMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm 5.44% -13.18% 30.20% IMV -10,579.51% -94.95% -62.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of MusclePharm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of IMV shares are held by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MusclePharm and IMV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $64.44 million 1.05 $3.18 million N/A N/A IMV $220,000.00 644.06 -$26.02 million ($0.43) -4.86

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than IMV.

Volatility and Risk

MusclePharm has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMV has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MusclePharm beats IMV on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are designed and formulated primarily for women lifestyle to cover various needs, including weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and On-the-Go portfolio of ready to eat products, such as combat crunch, protein crisp, organic protein, and protein cookie. MusclePharm Corporation sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports persons. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma. It is also developing DPX-COVID-19, a second-generation vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus strain A, as well as DPX-SurMAGE for the treatment of bladder cancer and DPX-BRAF to treat melanoma patients. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

