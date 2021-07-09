ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PBSFY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.53.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

