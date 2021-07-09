Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RXEEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. AlphaValue raised Rexel to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Rexel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

