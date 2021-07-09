Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech stock opened at $490.08 on Tuesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 52 week low of $271.00 and a 52 week high of $499.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.62.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

