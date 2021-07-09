AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AB SKF (publ) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

SKFRY opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.