United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank raised United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01. United Internet has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.77.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

