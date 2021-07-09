YouGov (LON:YOU) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,240.00

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and last traded at GBX 1,212.50 ($15.84), with a volume of 85017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,225 ($16.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 167.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,137.01.

In other news, insider Ashley G. Martin bought 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, with a total value of £5,008.20 ($6,543.25).

YouGov Company Profile (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

