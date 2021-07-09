(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.39

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. (OPS.V) shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on (OPS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of (OPS.V) from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

