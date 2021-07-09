One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSS. Benchmark boosted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

