One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSS. Benchmark boosted their target price on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.
One Stop Systems stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 21.06% of the company’s stock.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.