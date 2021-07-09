Wells Fargo & Company Increases Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $83.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OAS. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.82. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $355.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

