Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Stock analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

