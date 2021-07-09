Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $246.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $213.00 to $246.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.14.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

