Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on EDAP. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a PE ratio of 629.63 and a beta of 1.73. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. Analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

