Zacks Investment Research Lowers ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) to Sell

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.