First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $223.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 772,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,224,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 345,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

