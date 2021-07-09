TD Securities Raises AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.70.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.78. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$15.45 and a 52 week high of C$26.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 75.97%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

