F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNB. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

FNB stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 869,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 55,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

