Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Garmin reported sales of $869.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

