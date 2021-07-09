QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) vs. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Critical Contrast

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MOGU and QuinStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 1.95 -$50.06 million N/A N/A QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.96 $18.10 million $0.34 52.62

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for MOGU and QuinStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

MOGU presently has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 87.92%. QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.33%. Given MOGU’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -67.82% -4.65% -3.71% QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuinStreet beats MOGU on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

