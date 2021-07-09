QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) versus MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Head-To-Head Comparison

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QuinStreet and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $490.34 million 1.96 $18.10 million $0.34 52.62 MOGU $73.63 million 1.95 -$50.06 million N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QuinStreet and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuinStreet currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.33%. MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 87.92%. Given MOGU’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than QuinStreet.

Volatility and Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuinStreet and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet 3.98% 7.91% 5.31% MOGU -67.82% -4.65% -3.71%

Summary

QuinStreet beats MOGU on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, and other services to merchants and users. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, Weixin pay and QQ Wallet entryways, and Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com websites to users. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. MOGU Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

