British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British Land’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised British Land from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut British Land from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

BTLCY stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23. British Land has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $7.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.99%.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

