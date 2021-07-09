Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFNNY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.52. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

