KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

KNYJY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.49. KONE Oyj has a 1 year low of $34.73 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

