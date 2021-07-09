Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $187.52 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $189.94. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.04.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that adidas will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of adidas by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

