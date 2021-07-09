Raymond James Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$7.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SES. Cormark lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.13.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$4.38 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.21 and a 1 year high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.43.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,250.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

