Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.82. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 28,701 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXE. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.03 million and a P/E ratio of -8.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 717,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,530.66.

About Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

