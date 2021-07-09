Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.33

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.92. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 353,646 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 6.46.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.