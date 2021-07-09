Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.33

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $4.92. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 353,646 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $108.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 6.46.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

