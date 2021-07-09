Zacks Investment Research Lowers DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSP Group stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.35 million, a PE ratio of -59.00, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.91. DSP Group has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 56,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DSP Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

